NAYIZOLO Simelane of TNT Models, sporting a design by Zama Mathe, gets in the mood for the Vodacom Durban July theme ‘Stars of Africa’ at Greyville Racecourse. Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Fashionistas and trendy racegoers will be the shining “Stars of Africa” at this year’s Vodacom Durban July as they look to the continent for a galaxy of ethnic influences. Durban will be dazzling come race day - July6 - with vibrant, colourful and tradition-inspired fashions while the hosts in the hospitality marquees, who will also adopt the “Stars of Africa” theme, will be giving their guests the star treatment.

Ken Tweddell, Gold Circle’s events marketing manager and the poet laureate who comes up with the all-important theme every year, explained how everyone - including the horses - were the stars of the Durban July.

“The trainers, the jockeys, the punters and the racegoers, and of course the horses: they are all the stars in their own right on the big day,” he said.

He noticed that there was a strong ethnic influence in the fashions that racegoers wore last year, and it was decided to build on that for this year’s event.

“We expect to see lots of heavy jewellery, braids and bright colours,” he predicted.

Tiffany Prior, the fashion programme director, said it was a “wonderful theme”.

“It is the most inspirational theme. Just think of the colours and textiles from South Africa right up to Egypt.

“We have desert, jungle, veld; there is so much inspiration for designers to draw from.

“And yes, I expect we will see a few Cleopatras.”

- THE MERCURY