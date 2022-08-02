Start of Zuma trial months away after Downer ruling delay

Durban – The trial of former president Jacob Zuma may only get under way next year. This was because the Pietermaritzburg High Court was awaiting the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the suitability of prosecutor Billy Downer to lead the State’s case after Zuma approached the apex court.

Yesterday, when the matter was called, Zuma and a representative of his co-accused, French company Thales, were not in court and the matter was adjourned to October 17. Zuma and Thales face charges related to fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the arms deal that took place in the 1990s. Judge Piet Koen yesterday granted the postponement, saying the court would reconvene in October to discuss a way forward.

The trial date has provisionally been set for November 7 to December 2 but this is dependent on the ruling of the Constitutional Court being made by then and on the availability of counsel for the accused. “If the matter is still not ready by October 17 then a further date will be determined. Let’s cross that bridge when we come to it,” Judge Koen said. Zuma and Thales have been excused from attending court on October 17.

The delays in the matter stem from a special plea application brought by Zuma to have Downer removed from the case. Zuma claims Downer is biased against him. Judge Koen dismissed the special plea application and Zuma then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The SCA also dismissed the matter. Zuma then approached then SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya asking that she reconsider his special plea.

Judge Maya also declined Zuma’s application and the former president has therefore now turned to the Constitutional Court. Yesterday, Downer told the court there was no order yet from the Constitutional Court and that “we are in the same position as last time”. THE MERCURY