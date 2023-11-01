Start venue for Dusi Canoe marathon 2024 to remain at Bishopstowe

Durban – The 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon organising committee announced that the new start venue will be retained at Bishopstowe Country Club. This after poor water quality meant that the 2023 event was the first time the race had started in Bishopstowe and not in Pietermaritzburg. Next year's Dusi will take place from February 15-17 2024.

Organising committee chairperson Steve Botha said that this year was the first time since 1951 that the race had not started in Pietermaritzburg. “The positive feedback we received from the decision to move the start downriver this year was overwhelming and we have opted to make Bishopstowe Country Club the start venue once again.” Botha added that they believe the start venue will give paddlers a more enjoyable experience.

“By changing the start we believe we can make sure paddlers have a vastly improved experience and expect the competitors to have a race that is way more enjoyable.” Botha said that Bishopstowe is about 14km downstream from the traditional Camps Drift start venue. “Paddlers will finish Day 1 near the confluence of the Msundusi and uMngeni rivers, a few kilometres downstream from Dusi Bridge, the traditional finish venue for the opening stage.” Botha added that Day 2 will finish at Inanda Dam as normal and the final day will take paddlers to Blue Lagoon. “Entries are due to open on Friday for the iconic three-day race to Durban via the Canoeing South Africa entry portal.”