File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Donovan Ramdass, acquitted of the 2014 murder of his girlfriend Ashika Singh, will remain a free man after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against the State in a recent judgment. Singh, of Merebank, was found strangled in her home in March 2014.

In September 2016, Ramdass was acquitted of her murder after the Durban High Court found he could not be held accountable for his actions because he was so highly intoxicated.

Ramdass had testified that on the day of the killing he drank excessive amounts of alcohol and smoked crack cocaine before the murder and claimed he had no recollection of the killing.

Citing case law, trial Judge Johan Ploos van Amstel found there was reasonable doubt whether Ramdass possessed the requisite criminal capacity to appreciate what he was doing was wrongful, when he strangled Singh.

The court heard that Ramdass “was regarded by those who knew him as a gentle and humble person” and “what he did was completely out of character”, and that he did not possess a motive to murder Singh.

In his plea statement presented during the trial, Ramdass stated that he was “convinced” no one but him could have committed the murder.

However, he said he did not remember the crime, and also could not remember stealing a cellphone, a set of keys, a cellphone charger and a GPS device from the house before leaving in Singh’s courtesy car.

The State applied for leave to appeal against the trial court’s refusal to reserve certain questions of law for them to be considered by the SCA.

In its judgment, the SCA found that the application for leave to appeal had been procedurally irregular, however it still dealt with the merits of the case.

The appeal had rested on six issues the State had raised, however the appeal court found that none of them could be classified as questions of law that needed to be reconsidered.

Two of the primary issues raised by the State dealt with criminal capacity in terms of whether the accused could tell right from wrong and could exercise self-control.

The court found that both matters were “issues of fact” that had been decided on by the trial court.

The SCA emphasised that it was the State that bore the onus of proving that Ramdass possessed the requisite criminal capacity at the time of the murder.

“The respondent (Ramdass) bore no onus of proving that he was unable to exercise self-control in order for the defence to succeed.

“All that the respondent had to do was adduce evidence from which an inference could be drawn that the strangulation of the deceased was involuntary, in the sense that the respondent was unable to prevent himself from committing this act.”

Citing a previous case, the State had further argued that the defence had failed to prove that there was evidence of a “trigger” event that led to Ramdass’s conduct.

The State argued that this trigger event was needed for the defence of criminal incapacity to succeed.

However, the appeal court found that the case cited was “no authority for the proposition that a defence of criminal incapacity cannot succeed, unless there is evidence of a ‘trigger event’ that resulted in the accused lacking criminal capacity”.

The judges therefore ruled: “The application for leave to appeal is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.”

The Mercury