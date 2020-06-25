State outlines plan for return of more pupils

Durban - The Department of Basic Education has gazetted directives on the reopening of schools for other grades on July 2 and plans for the 2020 final matric exams. According to the directions, matric pupils will write their exams from October 26 until early December. The marking of scripts will be completed by December 23 and results are expected around January 14. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has also published directives for schools as more pupils return over the next two months. On July 6, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 11 and some pupils with special educational needs will return to school.

The group returning to school in July will include pupils with severe intellectual disabilities (occupational), those with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and autistic children who are below the age of 13 and those in their final year, and who are older than 18.

On August 3, grades 4, 5, 8 and 9 will be the last to return. This group will include autistic children who are 13 and older, as well as all other pupils with severe intellectual disabilities.

Motshekga also stated that aftercare facilities managed or operated by the schools were allowed to reopen, but they had to comply with the minimum health, safety and physical distancing measures and requirements on Covid-19.

Events such as sports and extracurricular activities would remain suspended until Motshekga announced a date for their resumption.

Motshekga said schools could deviate from the guidelines, but had to submit an application to the head of department which included plans, timetable and signed declaration by the principal or school governing body chairperson. The directives said the provincial departments reserved the right to conduct a site inspection to ensure the school was in compliance with the requirements.

“If a school is found not to have complied with measures and requirements the deviation from the phased return to school may be revoked and the school may be closed until such time as the school complies with such measures and requirements.”

Schools could appeal to the provincial MEC within seven days.

Equal Education (EE) head of communications Leanne Jansen-Thomas said it was pleased the department had amended its directions in line with “our recommendations that will foster further accountability, transparency and the rights of pupils”.

“The original directions largely placed the responsibility of ensuring that schools meet minimum health, safety and physical distancing measures, on schools themselves.

“It was silent on who would be responsible for determining that a school had met such standards and on consistent monitoring of conditions in schools,” she said.

Jansen-Thomas said following their recommendations, the amended directions now clearly state that where a school does not meet the minimum health, safety and physical distancing measures, the HOD must together formulate a plan to ensure that those requirements are met and communicate it to the school community without delay.

“The HOD must continuously monitor and evaluate the phased return of schools. The HOD has a responsibility to make arrangements with schools to ensure continued teaching and learning for pupils who are unable to attend school for various reasons, including where learners remain home due to ill-health.”

She said EE was also pleased that the requirement for pupils to have a permit when going to school had been repealed as it was irrational, unreasonable and unconstitutional.

“The amended directions also clarify that only pupils travelling between provinces should be issued with certificates, as provided for under the lockdown regulations,” she said.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said it did not support the directives as they moved forward the phasing in of other grades.

“There is no plan to deal with the virus. It is clear that we are heading for a disaster. Look at what happened at one school in the Eastern Cape where 20 teachers and 100 pupils tested positive for Covid-19. We were willing to risk it to help the Grade 12s finish their curriculum, but what is the rush in bringing back all the other grades?”

Basil Manuel, the executive director of National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA said there were some positives in the directives but “while we are not opposed to schooling, we are concerned about whether the schools will be ready for the sheer volume of pupils”.

The Mercury