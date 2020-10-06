State plans to charge key witness in case where cop allegedly stripped woman naked and assaulted her

By Thulasizwe Nkomo Durban - The State says they are seeking to charge a key witness in the case against an uMlazi policeman, who allegedly stripped naked and assaulted his girlfriend, the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday. The court was dealing with the second bail application of Thabiso Eugene Mchunu. Mchunu previously had his bail denied by magistrate Asheena Bacharam, stating that she had to consider the seriousness of the charge, the interests of society and that of the victim’s family, as well as the prevalence of the crime allegedly committed. Prosecutor Linda Radebe yesterday told the court that they would be submitting a request to authorise the arrest of a witness in the case.

Mchunu is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ordered his girlfriend to strip naked, assaulted her, pepper-sprayed her face and genitals and then poured boiling water from a kettle on her.

He is a SAPS constable stationed at uMlazi police station.

Radebe further stated that the investigating officer in the case had found new evidence and therefore would be submitting a request to arrest and charge the witness with attempted murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“We will submit a request of authorisation for the arrest of the witness for her role in the incident,” Radebe told the court.

The witness was in the room when the incident occurred and had submitted an affidavit about what had happened on the day of the assault.

Judgment in the bail application is expected on Friday.

The Mercury