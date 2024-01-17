‘Stay home’, urges Ilembe district mayor

The Ilembe District Municipality, north of KwaZulu-Natal, has issued a warning, urging residents to stay indoors amid concerns of the threat posed by inclement weather. The district municipality is made up of several municipalities including KwaDukuza and Indwedwe local municipalities that have been battered by the storms recently.

The District Mayor Thobani Shandu said: “With the weather patterns continuing to be unfavourable, communities are urged to exercise extra caution and possibly stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above an individual’s ankles. “If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, with potholes being filled with water,” said the mayor. Shandu said he wished to assure the residents of iLembe District that work is under-way to make urgent and long-term repairs to the damaged water and sanitation infrastructure after the flash floods that devastated the district on Saturday night.