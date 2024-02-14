Steenhuisen could face parliamentary probe over disparaging remarks

Last month the leader of the official opposition, while addressing supporters on a campaign trail in Soshanguve, sparked outrage with his comments.

DA leader John Steenhuisen could face a parliamentary probe over disparaging remarks he made recently about crime prevention wardens in Gauteng.

“What did (Gauteng Premier) Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting Pep Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were 'crime wardens'. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?”

The comments were posted on the DA’s X social media platform, provoked a public backlash against Steenhuisen, with many accusing him of racism, as most of the crime wardens are black.

Steenhuisen defended his stance on the crime wardens that some of them were “drunkards” and said his comments were not racist.