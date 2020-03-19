Steep rise in chicken prices expected

Durban - Already cash-strapped consumers should brace themselves for a sharp spike in the retail price of chicken. The introduction of double-digit tariffs on imported chicken is also expected to result in job losses in the food commodities sector. This was the warning from chicken importers and consumer groups yesterday, who will be keeping a close eye on the retail price of chicken in the coming months. But poultry producers, who have for years lobbied the government to hike tariffs to protect farmers against unfair global trade, particularly from countries like Brazil, believe the tariffs are necessary to boost the embattled industry, and create jobs with a knock-on effect on other segments of the economy such as grain producers. The government gazetted updated chicken import tariffs of 42% on boneless chicken (up from 12%) and 62% on bone-in portions (up from 37%) on March 13.

The chief executive of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, Paul Matthew, who yesterday slammed the tariffs, said consumers would pay an extra R4 per kilogram for chicken, and that mass retrenchments could be expected in the sector.

He said the reaction of South Africa’s Brics partners - Brazil, Russia, India and China - and the US, could also lead to a drop in exports. He said the only winners would be the “profitable” poultry producers.

“Ordinary South Africans and especially poorer South Africans are the biggest losers as they will have to pay more for chicken or face a shortage,” Matthew said.

“But the economy will also suffer as there will be significant job losses in the food commodities and associated industries. At a time when South Africa is in recession and we are now fighting the coronavirus and still have to see the impact it has on world trade, this is an extremely short-sighted decision.

“The US vehemently opposed the tariffs and we will see what President Donald Trump does in respect of Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act), which has implications for a lot of South Africa’s other industries which export to the US, like the wine industry.”

Matthew said South Africans consumed an estimated 2.12 million tons of chicken, at an average of roughly 38kg per capita - double that of beef and veal, and higher than the per capita amount of pork, sheep, lamb or goat meat consumed - in 2017. He said local farmers produced around 1.7 million tons, leaving a 382 million kilogram gap filled by imports.

However, the SA Poultry Association’s broiler organisation general manager, Izaak Breitenbach, said the industry was happy with the tariffs as they would help farmers expand and create jobs in terms of the government’s master plan for the sector.

It employed 50000 people directly and supported a total of 110000 jobs across sectors including grain and retail.

Poultry producers had committed to expand the industry by 20%, with 10% growth coming from latent capacity and the balance from a R1.5 billion investment in the growth of volume, and processed products for export. He said the industry had committed to a further R1.6bn investment to increase capacity by 2022.

“We have committed to grow 7500 jobs in the value chain by 2022 and we are on track,” Breitenbach said.

He said the tariffs would have a small impact, if any, on chicken prices, as the benefit of importing chicken at lower prices boosted importers’ profit margins and didn’t translate into more competitive prices for consumers.

He said a study by Genesis had shown that at a tariff of 82%, which the industry had requested, the estimated price increase for bone-in portions would have been 2.4% for thighs, 6.4% for wings, 10.1% for drumsticks and 12.3% for leg quarters. The price increase on boneless breast would have been 26.1%.

He said the production cost of chicken was R19/kg in Brazil, and South Africa spent R21.30/kg on production.

However, he said the tariffs would not address the problem of illegal dumping by the EU, which benefits from a free trade agreement with South Africa and will be untouched by the tariffs.

Breitenbach said chicken that sold for R90/kg in Germany was being dumped in South Africa for R30/kg in contravention of World Trade Organisation rules.

“There are countries which are dumping at a 307% margin. Chicken from Germany, which is selling in the EU at R90 a kilo is then sold here for R30 a kilogram. That is unfair, illegal and immoral trade,” he said.

SA National Consumer Union vice-chairperson Clif Johnston said “the tariff increase wasn’t what they (producers) wanted but it is still substantial and we still expect a substantial price increase”.

He said the organisation was concerned about the 17 million people living off social grants. “The poor haven’t got options other than to go a bit more hungry, and that’s a tragedy. They are saving jobs which is good for workers but our constituency is the millions of poor consumers.”

