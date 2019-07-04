STAFF protested outside the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday over the unhygienic working environment in the building. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Department of Justice has said steps are being taken to address the complaints of staff at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, who protested outside the building on Tuesday. The staff had protested over the unhygienic working environment in the building.

The department said yesterday that a complaint had been raised via a Public Servants Association (PSA) representative regarding occupational health issues. Complaints raised by the PSA included a rat infestation in the building, lack of maintenance, no toilet paper in bathrooms and a strong odour from the court’s holding cells.

The department said its regional management had engaged with management from the Department of Public Works (DPW).

“An inspection was conducted by both departments, stakeholders as well as the PSA representative. After listing all the issues, the DPW put together an action plan to address those issues. This was then communicated to the staff via their union representative,” the Justice Department said. It added that the DPW had undertaken to address the following issues as a matter of urgency:

* Plumbing - Contractor already on site and busy with assessment. The report should be finalised by July10.

* Ceiling boards throughout the court will be repaired once the plumbing has been attended to.

* Regarding the settlement of the floors in the new building, a commitment was made that the scope of work would be finalised by Friday and that a service provider would be appointed by July 30.

* Rats in the building - commitment was made to find a long-term solution to the problem as the rats were reappearing after pest control service providers left. A time frame of five weeks was needed to find a solution and appoint a service provider.

* Supply of cleaning materials and toilet paper - commitment was made to ensure adequate supply of these materials.

The PSA could not be reached for comment yesterday. Ncamisile Mkhize

