Stolen R4m fireworks recovered at a Durban Hindu temple

Ahead of Diwali next week, the Hindu festival of lights, fireworks valued at R4m that were stolen from a business in Camperdown recently, were discovered at a Hindu temple in the Phoenix area of Durban on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said three men between the ages of 34 and 42 were immediately placed under arrest for possession of stolen property.

Rhynes stated that the armed robbery occurred a few days ago at a business premises in Camperdown. The suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and tied up the security guards. “The suspects then brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises, carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali Festival,” she said. The suspects escaped with the two trailers and R4 million worth of fireworks, and a case was opened at the Camperdown SAPS.

On Monday, members from the SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team received intelligence-driven information about the possible whereabouts of some of the stolen stock, she said. A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of the Metro Drug team and SAPS Crime Intelligence. “Members proceeded to a Hindu temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three males. The temple was set up to sell the fireworks to the public,” said Rhynes.

According to Rhynes, when police further inspected the goods, it was found that they were, in fact, the fireworks that were stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown. She mentioned that the truck carrying the stolen goods was a hired truck. Rhynes said the business owner was immediately contacted, and he positively identified the goods, which had his branding, as those that were stolen from his Camperdown business premises.

Police have recovered R4 million worth of stolen fireworks at a Hindu temple in Phoenix, Durban and three suspects have been arrested Picture: Supplied “In total, 560 cases of fireworks were recovered, valued at approximately R4 000 000. The truck, valued at approximately R700 000, was also seized, as it was used in the commission of a crime,” she said. In addition, Rhynes said detectives are currently following up on further information to lead to the recovery of the two trailers that were stolen together with some of the outstanding goods.

“The arrest of further suspects is imminent,” she said, adding that eThekwini Fire was also informed and further charges relating to the by-laws may be added. Ethekwini District Commissioner Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa commended the members for an outstanding recovery and arrest. All three suspects will be appearing in Verulam court on Thursday.

Police have recovered 560 cases of fireworks stolen at a Hindu temple in Phoenix, Durban. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) reported that a container load of the energy drink Red Bull was hijacked in the Maydon Wharf area of Durban on Tuesday. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram appealed for public assistance to locate the tri-axle trailer.