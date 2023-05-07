Independent Online
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Stolen truck recovered hours after it was taken from Chatsworth business

A white truck is parked behind a blue and white security company van

Blue Security recovered a stolen truck in Chatsworth. Picture: Supplied by Blue Security.

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban – Security company Blue Security recovered a truck hours after it had been stolen from a Chatsworth business.

Max Naicker, Blue Security operations manager, said in a statement that its Community Crime Prevention Unit was alerted to the stolen truck.

“The unit recovered a truck stolen from a Chatsworth business in the early hours of Friday morning. Our tactical officer was on patrol nearby when he received information about a vehicle stolen from a Progress Avenue property travelling on the Higginson Highway.”

Naicker added that the officer, supported by another tactical officer, recovered the vehicle, which the suspects abandoned near the Havenside off-ramp.

“The vehicle was handed over to Cartrack for further investigation.”

More on this

In a separate incident last week, security company Mi7 National Group recovered a stolen motorcycle in Pietermaritzburg.

The company said in statement that it was contacted by members of vehicle tracking company, Cartrack requesting assistance after a motorcycle was stolen in Durban.

“The vehicle's tracker showed it was in the Mpolweni area, just outside Pietermaritzburg. Mi7 National Group’s Strategic Threat Response Unit was dispatched to assist, and along with Cartrack teams, eventually found and recovered the motorcycle.

“The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation,” the company said.

THE MERCURY

