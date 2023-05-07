Stolen truck recovered hours after it was taken from Chatsworth business

Max Naicker, Blue Security operations manager, said in a statement that its Community Crime Prevention Unit was alerted to the stolen truck.

Durban – Security company Blue Security recovered a truck hours after it had been stolen from a Chatsworth business.

“The unit recovered a truck stolen from a Chatsworth business in the early hours of Friday morning. Our tactical officer was on patrol nearby when he received information about a vehicle stolen from a Progress Avenue property travelling on the Higginson Highway.”

Naicker added that the officer, supported by another tactical officer, recovered the vehicle, which the suspects abandoned near the Havenside off-ramp.

“The vehicle was handed over to Cartrack for further investigation.”