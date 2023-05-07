Stolen truck recovered hours after it was taken from Chatsworth business

Durban – Security company Blue Security recovered a truck hours after it had been stolen from a Chatsworth business.
Max Naicker, Blue Security operations manager, said in a statement that its Community Crime Prevention Unit was alerted to the stolen truck.
“The unit recovered a truck stolen from a Chatsworth business in the early hours of Friday morning. Our tactical officer was on patrol nearby when he received information about a vehicle stolen from a Progress Avenue property travelling on the Higginson Highway.”
Naicker added that the officer, supported by another tactical officer, recovered the vehicle, which the suspects abandoned near the Havenside off-ramp.
“The vehicle was handed over to Cartrack for further investigation.”
Two suspects arrested for alleged copper theft in Silverglen, stolen cables recovered in Malvern
Woman says she prayed for an ‘angel’ after private security officer recovers her stolen vehicle on the N2 near eManzimtoti
Private Security company arrests suspect with stolen goods in Rossburgh
Goods stolen from a business in Umbilo recovered after a chase on Queen Nandi Drive
Parents urged to be vigilant over festive season as search continues for missing KZN toddler
In a separate incident last week, security company Mi7 National Group recovered a stolen motorcycle in Pietermaritzburg.
The company said in statement that it was contacted by members of vehicle tracking company, Cartrack requesting assistance after a motorcycle was stolen in Durban.
“The vehicle's tracker showed it was in the Mpolweni area, just outside Pietermaritzburg. Mi7 National Group’s Strategic Threat Response Unit was dispatched to assist, and along with Cartrack teams, eventually found and recovered the motorcycle.
“The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation,” the company said.