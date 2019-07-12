File picture: ANA pictures

Durban - THE Public Service Association (PSA) trade union in KwaZulu-Natal says people must stop blaming Home Affairs staff for system failures. “The (PSA) is extremely disappointed that employees of the Department of Home Affairs in Umgeni Road are constantly being blamed and made the scapegoats for shoddy service,” said PSA provincial manager Claude Naiker.

He said the Home Affairs in Umgeni Road had longer queues this week because matric pupils needed IDs for their final exams.

“Many children approached the department at the last minute to apply for documents before school re-opened on Tuesday. To compound matters, the IT system was down for a major part of the day,” he said.

He added that the PSA had pointed out that there were constant problems with the computer system, which the department had failed to address over the years.

“It is impossible for staff to process applications as the entire system is automated, and no work can be done when the system is offline.” Naiker said the union had repeatedly requested the department to employ more staff at Umgeni Road and to install more computers because it was one of the largest centres in KZN.

“We will once again write to the Minister of Home Affairs and demand solutions to these ongoing problems.”

The KZN Department of Home Affairs manager, Cyril Mncwabe, said he was not authorised to comment on system failures and directed The Mercury to national spokesperson David Hlabane. Hlabane could not be reached for comment yesterday.

