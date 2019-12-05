Storm damage estimated to exceed R560m









KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG Durban - More than R560 million in damage has been caused by the four tornadoes and heavy storms that lashed parts of KwaZulu-Natal recently. Releasing its preliminary findings, the provincial government revealed that preliminary costs of the damages was estimated to reach beyond R560m, and affected more than 15500 people. Speaking after a meeting of the provincial executive, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said they were still taking stock of the damages caused by the four tornadoes, localised flooding and severe thunderstorms that had hit the province since October. The tornadoes hit Umshwathi, Okhahlamba and Emadlangeni local municipalities in October, and Ulundi and Nongoma local municipalities in November. The preliminary figures showed that 31 fatalities and 135 injuries were reported, with 3 072 households and 15 540 people affected since October.

The Mercury reported on three tornadoes after the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department found that the fourth tornado in Bergville was a “cloud formation”.

However, chief provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said it was confirmed yesterday that it was indeed a tornado that struck Bergville last month.

Zikalala said a comprehensive beneficiary list had been concluded and sector departments were intervening accordingly.

“The Department of Human Settlement has appointed service providers to be on standby to supply building materials to partially damaged homes and to undertake construction of temporary shelters in the case of totally destroyed houses in all affected areas.”

Although the damage was still being quantified, Zikalala said the impact was severe.

“Those who lost their important documents are being supported through Home Affairs and Sassa. The current estimates are pointing to over R560 million, but we will know the full details once we receive the full report.

“We thank the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs for ensuring co-ordinated responses and we further appeal to our communities to heed the weather warnings,” he said.

