Releasing its preliminary findings, the provincial government revealed that preliminary costs of the damages was estimated to reach beyond R560m, and affected more than 15500 people.
Speaking after a meeting of the provincial executive, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said they were still taking stock of the damages caused by the four tornadoes, localised flooding and severe thunderstorms that had hit the province since October.
The tornadoes hit Umshwathi, Okhahlamba and Emadlangeni local municipalities in October, and Ulundi and Nongoma local municipalities in November.
The preliminary figures showed that 31 fatalities and 135 injuries were reported, with 3 072 households and 15 540 people affected since October.