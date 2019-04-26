Torrential downpours have claimed more than 32 lives in Durban. Chatsworth recorded the highest death toll after a family of 8 died when their house collapsed in Westcliff. Community members rallied yesterday (Tuesday) and dug through mud and rubble to retrieve the bodies. Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). See pages 14 and 15

DURBAN - Desperate to live on safer ground, more than 100 shack dwellers invaded vacant land on Welbedacht Road in Chatsworth, on Wednesday night after fears that another storm would rip through their low-lying homes. The group of informal dwellers, allegedly wielding pangas, blockaded the road with burning tyres.

It is believed the group was from Montford, Unit 7 in Chatsworth.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the protest started on Wednesday night.

“The police ordered the protesters to disperse and no arrests or injuries were reported,” said Zwane.

Provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Monday warned that if threatening situations arose, residents should move to higher ground.

One of the residents, who refused to be named, said that land grabbers arrived at the area on Wednesday night and armed with pangas they began chopping down the bushes on the vacant land.

“While others were busy burning tyres on the street, some were marking out the plots on the land where they were going to build their houses.

“The police then came and chased them away,” said the resident.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city’s land invasion unit responded to reports of illegal land invasion taking place in Chatsworth.

“All land invasion incidents are reported to the relevant departments and we will continue to do so, as with all previous invasions,” he said.

Mayisela said they were trying to accommodate all those affected by Monday night’s storm and warned people to move away from low-lying areas and river banks.

“But we are in no way promoting land invasion,” he said.

THE MERCURY