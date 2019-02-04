DURBAN - At least 400 people have been left destitute after a storm destroyed their houses on Saturday night in the Ladysmith area. Embulweni, in Ward 9 of the Alfred Duma local municipality, was one of the hardest hit areas with more than 70 houses devastated.

A 67-year-old grandmother, Thembisile Msibi, was one of those who lost her house. It was home to her and four grandchildren.

Msibi said when the storm ripped off her roof, she was forced to take her school-going grandchildren and seek shelter with her neighbours.

Other destitute families have also been housed with neighbours or in community halls.

“I am grateful for the quick response provided and we now have hope that we can pick up our lives following what we went through,” she said.

KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nomusa Dube-Ncube, led disaster management teams to the area yesterday.

Cogta provided emergency relief to the victims.

“What we have witnessed here today is heart-breaking. The sight of houses completely destroyed by last night’s storm is unimaginable.

“We have accompanied our teams to lend a hand in the mop-up operation as many families have been left with nothing,” said Dube-Ncube.

She called on residents to be wary of inclement weather as it posed a serious danger, especially in low-lying areas.

The affected households have received sanitary products, food, stoves, cutlery and emergency accommodation so that they can begin rebuilding their lives.

Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said disaster management teams were continuing with their operations to ensure that life got back to normal for the affected households in the area.

Cogta has also issued several weather -related warnings to communities in the province, as the summer disaster season continues to bring heavy rains and localised flooding.

- THE MERCURY