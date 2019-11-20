Durban - A weather warning has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal. According to South African Weather Services, severe thunderstorms have been observed over the areas of Newcastle, Dannhauser and Endumeni with a possibility of heavy downpours, hail, strong winds and severe lightning.
Warning:20/11/2019 15h30 TO:20/11/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over Newcastle, Dannhauser and Endumeni with a possibility of heavy downpours,hail, strong damaging winds and severe lightning (KZN). @NationalCoGTA— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 20, 2019
Residents living in parts of KZN, battered by the recent storms, are still picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild. According to city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, the damaged caused by last week's rains is set to cost at least R20million.