Durban - A weather warning has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal. According to South African Weather Services, severe thunderstorms have been observed over the areas of Newcastle, Dannhauser and Endumeni with a possibility of heavy downpours, hail, strong winds and severe lightning. 

Residents living in parts of KZN, battered by the recent storms, are still picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild. According to city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, the damaged caused by last week's rains is set to cost at least R20million. 

He said a final figure was yet to be released. 

Residents living in northern parts of Gauteng, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City are also urged to brace for severe thunderstorms, which are expected to lead to localised flooding.

 According to SAWS, similar weather patterns are also forecast for areas north of Kathu, moving south east towards the Kuruman. 

