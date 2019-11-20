Storm warning issued for KZN









A storm warning has been issued for KZN, Gauteng and Kuruman in the Northern Cape Picture:Pixabay Durban - A weather warning has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal. According to South African Weather Services, severe thunderstorms have been observed over the areas of Newcastle, Dannhauser and Endumeni with a possibility of heavy downpours, hail, strong winds and severe lightning. Warning:20/11/2019 15h30 TO:20/11/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over Newcastle, Dannhauser and Endumeni with a possibility of heavy downpours,hail, strong damaging winds and severe lightning (KZN). @NationalCoGTA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 20, 2019 Residents living in parts of KZN, battered by the recent storms, are still picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild. According to city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, the damaged caused by last week's rains is set to cost at least R20million.

He said a final figure was yet to be released.

Residents living in northern parts of Gauteng, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City are also urged to brace for severe thunderstorms, which are expected to lead to localised flooding.

Warning:20/11/2019 15h40 TO:20/11/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over the northern parts of the Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Mogale City LM's (GAU) with heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/WxkXdag2c4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 20, 2019

According to SAWS, similar weather patterns are also forecast for areas north of Kathu, moving south east towards the Kuruman.

Warning:20/11/2019 15h30 TO:20/11/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are observed north of Kathu (Ga-Segonyana LM) moving south-south-east towards the N14 (Kuruman)(NC) (20/11/2019).SAWS @NationalCoGTA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 20, 2019

The Mercury