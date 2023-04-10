Storms across KZN on Sunday night leave several areas in darkness, more rain expected

Durban - Inclement weather on Sunday night in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in several areas losing power supply in the province according to Eskom. Provincial Eskom spokesperson, Joyce Zingoni, said Eskom lost supply to several areas around KZN due to heavy rains and strong winds that swept through the province last night.

Zingoni said areas mostly affected included the Northern and Southern parts of KZN as well as the Midlands. “Technicians have been deployed, but restoration may take longer than usual due to access problems. We urge affected customers to treat all electrical installations as live while plans to restore electricity supply are currently being implemented,” she said. Speaking to The Mercury on Monday morning, KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs(Cogta) spokesperson Senzo Mzila, said the department had not yet received any reports from its teams about the impact of Sunday’s storms.

In an update on Monday morning, the South African Weather Service(Saws) did not issue any warnings. However, Saws forecast that areas across the province would experience cloudy conditions with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Durban, Richards Bay, Margate, Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle and Underberg can expect cloudy conditions at first with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.