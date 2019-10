Storms fail to stop matric maths exam









The lightning strike and thunderstorms that killed four people and flattened schools and houses in uMkhanyakude in Mkhuze has led to the relocation of Grade 12 pupils as education authorities scramble to find an alternative exam venue for the matric pupils. Durban - Grade 12 pupils at Mabandleni High School in Mkuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal were able to write their maths paper yesterday although thunderstorms damaged the school at the weekend. The lightning strikes and storms killed four people and flattened 400 houses. The damage forced the KwaZulu- Natal Department of Education to find an alternative venue for Grade12 pupils, as their school’s roof was blown off by the storm. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they managed to find a venue for Grade 12 pupils to write their exams. The storms left a trail of destruction in villages in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and uMzinyathi districts.

Ward councillor Bonginkosi Mahaye said the scale of the destruction was growing as residents began to report the damage.

“Even today (yesterday), there are lots of thunderstorms that have been going on all day. This has caused a lot of damage in the community, and most of the people were left homeless while some are staying with their neighbours,” said Mahaye.

He said the municipality was trying to find alternative accommodation for the displaced people, while they were working on rebuilding their lives.

Premier Sihle Zikalala conveyed his condolences to the families of four people who lost their lives in the storms, and offered words of comfort to those families whose houses were destroyed by the storm.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the loss of lives and devastation to homes that came with the storms in uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and the uMzinyathi Districts,” said Zikalala.

“On behalf of the provincial government and the people of KwaZulu- Natal, I’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased as well as those who lost their homes. Our prayers are with those affected.”

He said the provincial disaster management centre was monitoring the situation, and supporting the affected municipalities with co-ordinated emergency relief efforts.

The Mercury