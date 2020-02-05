Nonhlanhla Khoza MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu Natal visited family where two kids and mother died on Monday in Verulam Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has appealed to “struggling and stressed” parents to contact her department when they need help.

She was speaking during her visit to a home in Verulam, where a mother

hanged her 4-year-old and 18-month-year-old sons and tried to poison her daughters, aged 10 and 12, before taking her own life.

The family, who are not being named to protect the identities of the girls, said they were recovering well in hospital.

It is believed that the 32-year-old mother was in financial difficulty and had recently borrowed money from a loan shark to buy stationery and school uniforms for her children.

Khoza said that the government had a lot of resources at its disposal to assist families.

“If parents can see that their children are a burden on their shoulders, they must put their children up for adoption. When this type of incident happens, we wonder if she did not think that there is someone who can help me carry this weight on my shoulders.”

Khoza said the department was deeply saddened by the incident. She said there were single mothers who, at some point, felt overwhelmed by their circumstances, and she called on fathers to pay the maintenance for their children.

“When you decide to take your life and your children’s lives too, at that point, you’ve reached the limit. There are programmes available, children can be taken for adoption,” she said.

The mother’s younger brother said the family did not know what triggered the incident.

He said the family were traumatised by what happened.

Ward councillor Fakazi Mdletshe urged the community to seek help if they were experiencing financial difficulties.

“You should ask for assistance because had the matter been brought to us, we would have intervened, especially in an issue about children and school. We work closely with schools during this time of the year,” said Mdletshe.

The Mercury