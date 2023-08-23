Strict new regulations for councillors on paying for municipal services, conduct at meetings

Durban - Council rules have been tightened to ensure councillors in municipalities set a good example for ratepayers by paying their municipal bills on time. Councillors in the eThekwini Municipality were informed that, based on the new amendment of council conduct, they would no longer be given time to make arrangements to pay their municipal accounts in arrears.

In a meeting, speaker of the council, Thabani Nyawose, spoke about the changes to the councillor’s code of conduct that have been put forward by the national department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). Under the amendments, the speaker has powers to pursue the councillors who owe money to municipalities, and does not have to wait until a complaint has been lodged with his office, as was the case. The Mercury reported recently that eThekwini officials, including

senior or executive managers and councillors, were in arrears with their council accounts to the tune of R50 million. Nyawose said: “The minister of Cogta issued regulations gazetted in June 2023, to supplement the code of conduct for councillors. “The office of the speaker will conduct a workshop in this regard in September for all councillors to understand the regulations and their implications.”

He said the regulations include: Declaring any gift of R1 000 or higher. Failure to do so is in breach of conduct. Attendance of meetings: if a meeting is not quorate at the scheduled time, the chairperson allows for 20 minutes for councillors to arrive. At the expiry of that time, another 20 minutes is given, but after that, if there is no change, the meeting can be rescheduled. Councillors who walk out or are removed by the chairperson of the meeting are in breach of the code of conduct. Other breaches of conduct include: Unruly behaviour – threats to assault or assault of fellow councillors. Councillors organising or orchestrating members of the public or municipal staff to engage in violent conduct. Councillors who owe money for more than three months. Nyawose said councillors needed to abide by the code of conduct.

“Now there is no provision that you must be given sufficient time to pay. It says the speaker must recover the money you (councillor) are owing to council. After being informed in two months (of incurring the debt), we have to recover that money. Those are the changes.” IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the IFP supported the amendments. “In giving councillors time to make arrangements to pay has made some people not see the urgency of the situation. It cannot be correct that residents are disconnected for owing, and the same is not applied to councillors. It’s not correct that councillors and officials owe money to the same municipality that pays their salaries.”

ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said the organisation welcomed the changes, especially in dealing with councillors who owed the municipality. “As ActionSA, we believe councillors should not fall behind with their municipal debt, and we support any initiatives that improve on this matter. “Where we do have concerns is the non-partiality of the ANC speaker in enforcing this aspect. Councillors should not be treated any differently to the residents and businesses of eThekwini,” he said.