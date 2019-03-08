The Msunduzi Municipality has given its ratepayers a two-week reprieve from disconnections. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Msunduzi Municipality has given its ratepayers a two-week reprieve from disconnections as it deals with a crippling strike by staff in its finance department. The strike has prevented some residents from being able to pay their accounts.

Services at the AS Chetty Building, where rates, electricity and water accounts are paid, have almost ground to a halt after 100 workers went on strike.

These include cashiers and staff at counters and customer service desks.

The Mercury understands that 10 workers have been issued with notices of “intention to suspend” while 90 have returned, under the threat of dismissal and a no work, no pay principle.

The workers embarked on a strike against the municipality’s grading system. They argued that they had incorrect job grading that did not recognise their qualifications.

“Due to the challenge which was communicated in relation to producing the January 2019 invoices statements, no disconnection will be implemented in the next two weeks,” said Thobeka Mafumbatha, the municipal spokesperson.

Mafumbatha said: “The municipality is implementing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the unprotected strike on service delivery. The human resources capacity has been increased to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted further.”

She said the finance services business unit had a team of dedicated senior managers who were assisting consumers with payments, issuing statements and dealing with enquiries.

The municipality, Mafumbatha said, remained committed to doing its best to ensure that service delivery took place during the strike. She said security measures had been reinforced to ensure the safety of citizens and employees who were not part of the unprotected strike, as well as the staff who were being sourced to deliver services.

A source close to the workers said the strike was costing the municipality about R7million a day in cash collections.

“It’s chaos,” said Minnesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayers Forum on the impact of the strike. “There is nothing happening there. The queues are unbelievable and people have to wait in line for hours."

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the strike would further damage the municipality’s troubled cash flow position.

“It’s fortunate that it happened in the middle of the month when there are not many (outside) payments to be made,” he said.

