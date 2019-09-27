Striking mortuary staff told to return to work or face dismissal







Mortuary workers have downed tools yet again. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Staff at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale Street) Medico-Legal Mortuary downed tools yesterday, demanding that the facility's manager be removed permanently. But KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has told the workers to return to work, or risk the implementation of a court order that could lead to their dismissal. According to an employee, the manager resumed her duties yesterday, almost three years after she was transferred to another morgue in Port Shepstone by former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. The employee, who asked not to be named, said staff were upset on hearing that the previous manager would be returning to work. “In 2016, Dr Dhlomo intervened after we expressed our concerns with the way in which she was managing staff.

“She refused to allow staff to take sick leave and when they would, she would go to their homes and demand that they return to work.

"She was also rude to staff and members of the public,” he said.

He said the final straw was when a grieving family was shouted at and told to come back to the morgue with police after they were given the wrong body for burial.

Yesterday, staff drew up a petition after they heard that the former manager would be coming back.

In the petition, the workers stated that their previous complaints about the manager were never addressed adequately.

They also alleged that the manager flouted the recruitment process when she appointed a staff member into the position of mortuary support officer and that she favoured certain staff members by rewarding them with overtime.

Staff have recommended that the manager be sent back to the Port Shepstone mortuary.

They also demanded that the interim manager be given the position permanently.

Simelane-Zulu has given the workers an ultimatum.

“We have activated our contingency measures that will ensure that there is minimum disruption to service delivery.

“Furthermore, we would like to remind those who are not fulfilling their duties that theirs is an essential service, and that there is a court order in place which prohibits them from embarking on the illegal strike.

“We don't want things to get to a point where we enforce that court order. However, if the situation does not change, we will be left with no option.

“If people don't do their work in such a sensitive environment, then they will be charged accordingly. We cannot be held to ransom in this manner when families are grieving and urgently need to bury their loved ones.

“These delays are causing unnecessary secondary trauma, and we will not allow that to continue,” she said.

Medical Rights Advocacy Network spokesperson Mary de Haas said they have been asking for the mortuary services to be removed from the mandate of the Department of Health and placed under the administration of an independent body.

“Above all, there needs to be an audit conducted of all mortuaries in the province.

“This needs to be done by an independent audit firm and a pathologist from another province, as is taking place at morgues in Gauteng,” she said.

De Haas said the state of the mortuaries in the province was concerning.

“We thought there were problems when the morgues were administered by the police department but this is worse. You find that in some cases, staff are not suitably qualified to be in the employee of a mortuary.

“They are not properly registered with the right bodies,” she said.

The Mercury