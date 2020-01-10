Nurses at the clinic, operated by the municipality, downed tools on Wednesday, complaining about broken air conditioners and extractor fans which they said increased the risk of them contracting diseases.
“I have not received my medication since December. In December they said they had load shedding. I was told to come back on Wednesday and they were striking,” one patient said.
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), which represents the workers, accused the municipality’s management of not taking the matter seriously.
“Those air conditioners have been going on and off for the past two years and in October last year they stopped working. We were promised that something would be done by yesterday morning but by midday nothing had been done,” said Sbu Mtshali, representing Imatu members.