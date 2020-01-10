Striking nurses leave needy patients desperate









Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay Durban - A strike by nurses at the Prince Cyril Zulu Communicable Disease Centre in Durban entered its second day yesterday, leaving hundreds of patients desperate for medication in the lurch. Nurses at the clinic, operated by the municipality, downed tools on Wednesday, complaining about broken air conditioners and extractor fans which they said increased the risk of them contracting diseases. “I have not received my medication since December. In December they said they had load shedding. I was told to come back on Wednesday and they were striking,” one patient said. The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), which represents the workers, accused the municipality’s management of not taking the matter seriously. “Those air conditioners have been going on and off for the past two years and in October last year they stopped working. We were promised that something would be done by yesterday morning but by midday nothing had been done,” said Sbu Mtshali, representing Imatu members.

“We cannot say to the nurses that they must go in there and work as that puts them at risk. That facility deals with the MDR TB that is almost impossible to cure, you cannot expose nurses to that. TB incubates and before you know it, you could have spread it to your family.”

He alleged that visiting officials from eThekwini’s health department had found the facility too hot.

“Even the medication that is kept in those rooms is no longer reliable because of the temperature. Some medication is supposed to be kept at a certain temperature to be functional.”

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the matter had been brought to the city’s attention this week. He said officials from the relevant department were urgently sent to conduct an investigation and a report was compiled and recommendations made.

“In the interest of the health of our staff and the public, the maintenance issues will be addressed soon. The city is also looking at an emergency plan to ensure service delivery is not hindered,” he said.

He added that management was taking the matter seriously. “A service provider is currently on site assessing the work that needs to be done.”

The Mercury