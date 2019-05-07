Hundreds of striking eThekwini Municipality workers gathered at the Durban City Hall rejected the city’s proposal to take their matter to the central bargaining council. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Striking eThekwini Municipality workers have gone back to work but will not pick up their tools until their demands are met. Workers from eThekwini’s Water, Sanitation and Electricity departments downed tools two weeks ago. They are protesting against the upgrading of salaries for uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans.

The strike has led to refuse collection services being halted throughout the city and disruptions to water supply in some areas.

The workers claim the veterans, who were employed in 2016, were unfairly upgraded within a year and are demanding that their salaries also be raised.

A total of 30 suspects have been arrested and charged with public violence, attempted murder, and other charges, and 18 trucks were impounded after striking workers clashed with the police last week.

SA Municipal Workers Union provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana confirmed that workers were back at the depots but said they could not work as the trucks were still impounded.

“The municipality impounded the trucks and they ordered workers to go back to work. The trucks had important things in them, such as their licences and IDs,” he said.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had been forced to impound the trucks last week as they were causing disruptions.

He said the trucks were parked illegally and disrupting traffic, especially in the CBD. “We have notified the head of the Water and Sanitation Department that we impounded the trucks and that they must be collected,” said Sewpersad.

One municipal worker, Skhumbuzo Cele, died in hospital on Friday after allegedly hitting his head when he tripped while running from the police who had been called in to disperse a crowd at City Hall on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, city manager Sipho Nzuza said private contractors had been hired to help restore the provision of basic services in the event of disruptions. “We have started with refuse removal in the city centre (yesterday). Two private contractors and 100 volunteers have been brought on board to ensure all refuse in and around the city centre is cleared within 24 hours. We are also prioritising refuse that is life-threatening. We have also hired contractors to help us provide water 24/7,” said Nzuza.

The city and unions officials met at the central bargaining council yesterday, but no agreement was reached.

Ncanana said another meeting was set to take place today.

