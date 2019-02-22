Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The Msunduzi Municipality has ordered staff in the Waste Management Unit to return to work or face the consequences, including having (part of) their salaries deducted. It said it had obtained a court order against the workers who downed tools more than a week ago, leaving uncollected rubbish piling up on the city’s streets.

“There are employees from the Waste Management Unit who have not returned to work despite the final ultimatum issued by the senior management to all unprotected strikers to return to their work stations and attend to their job responsibilities,” said municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo.

“Waste collection has resumed as from yesterday. We apologise to the members of the community for the inconvenience caused,” she said.

She said the no work, no pay rule would apply for those who had not returned to work.

The warning comes as political organisations and ratepayers association warn of the potential health hazard from refuse piling up outside homes and in the city centre.

IFP MPL Les Govender called for the municipality to clear the refuse.

“Tons of garbage have continued to pile up on the streets of Pietermaritzburg and in residential areas as the Msunduzi municipality struggles to deal with a situation that is quickly turning into an environmental crisis for the city,” he said.

Minnesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayers Forum said: “They have not picked up our rubbish, I went to the CBD and the place is filthy and you cannot even breathe.”

- THE MERCURY