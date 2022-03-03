Student accommodation issues, registration problems frustrating some UKZN students

DURBAN - A University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) Student Representative Council (SRC) member says that some students are frustrated because they have not been allocated to residences and some have not been able to register. The SRC member, who did not want to be named, told The Mercury that the reason for the violent protest that took place at the Westville campus on Tuesday morning was due to some students being frustrated.

During the violent protest, staff members were attacked, buildings were damaged and a vehicle was set alight. When asked about the damage to property and the vehicle being burnt, the SRC member said that it was due to the anger of the students. “We understand the frustration of students, however we condemn this behaviour. The management should also genuinely attend to issues of students,” said the SRC member.

UKZN executive director of Corporate Relations, Normah Zondo, said students who were in the process of registering are being attended to by university staff. Registration formally ends tomorrow, March 4. “UKZN students who have started their registration, can ‘park’ their registration while they sort out their issues holding up their registration. Parked students have access to our online learning platform, Moodle, so that they can stay up to date with the academics, while sorting out their registration.”

Regarding residences, Zondo said university management continues to place registered students in university accommodation. “However, due to space limitations, not every student can be placed. The number of applications received far exceed the number of beds available. “Management is working tirelessly to find solutions which include placing some of the students in university-approved leased residences.”