Student body, Cosas calls for Eskom CEO’s sacking as load shedding impacts on learning, exam preparations

Durban – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has made a call for the sacking of those responsible for the country’s sad state of affairs owing to load shedding, saying this was having a negative impact on teaching, learning and exam preparation. The matric exams start on October 31.

Cosas said pupils were being placed at a disadvantage as rolling blackouts were affecting learning at schools and homes. Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni said it was time for drastic measures to be taken against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, insisting that he was responsible for plunging the country into darkness and compromising learning in the process. The spokesperson also called for the axing of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“This is their problem and we believe that it is time they were removed from their positions,” said Ngobeni. He expressed the organisation’s worry about the timing of the blackouts. “We are approaching the climax of the learning term with examinations at the door. Without power there is difficulty in preparing and studying, especially considering that some subjects demand the use of technology which demands power supply,” the Cosas spokesperson said.

He also raised concern over the safety of pupils, adding that if they had to take extra classes, they would be placing their safety at risk. “We believe that the sooner the two are removed the better the situation will be for the learners,” Ngobeni insisted. THE MERCURY