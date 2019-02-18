Chiragudeen Shaik

DURBAN - At the age of 16, Chiragudeen Shaik decided to leave school and take up a course in healthcare. While many will frown at the now 26-year-old’s bold move 10 years ago, for the soon-to-be nursing honours student it was probably one of the best decisions of his life.

Shaik knew he wanted to work in healthcare, and when he saw a three-month caregiver training course with a minimum requirement of a Grade 10 pass, he decided to leave school.

“The only way my mother would agree for me to leave school to pursue the caregiver training course was to get a commitment from me that I would continue my school work through a correspondence course.

“It was always my intention to complete my Grade 12, but I felt such a passion for healthcare that I simply couldn’t wait to get started,” he said.

Since then, Shaik has completed his Grade 12 and graduated with his Bachelor of Nursing degree with distinction.

After three months of practical and theory training in 2009, Shaik was placed in the cancer care ward at Netcare Parklands Hospital in Overport.

“As a 17-year-old carer this was a huge learning opportunity for me, although it was also very challenging, both in terms of the work and personally. I gained invaluable experience and learnt so much from the nurses and everyone I worked with during those months,” he said.

With the assistance and guidance of his mentor nursing sister, Alison Jean Louis, Shaik was granted a four-year bursary by the hospital to study for the Bachelor of Nursing degree.

“I made the most of this opportunity, and worked hard to complete my degree cum laude,” he said.

He has since been accepted to study for his honours degree in nursing management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He is gaining experience in one of Parklands Hospital’s surgical wards.

“I have a deep interest in trauma nursing, and it’s my ambition to one day work in an intensive care unit,” he said.

Parklands Hospital general manager Fuad Salie said Shaik was an asset and an inspiration to his colleagues.

“We heartily congratulate Shaik on his academic achievements and wish him everything of the best for his honours studies. We thank him for his passion and commitment to caring, which is evident in his work.”

- THE MERCURY