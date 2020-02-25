Students accused of using NSFAS cash allowances to live lavish lives on campus









File picture: Pexels Durban - Major bookstores have started selling books online due to dwindling sales after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) abolished book vouchers in favour of cash payments to students. Early last year, NSFAS announced that students would not have to rely on vouchers for their food, rent and textbook allowances any more, as the scheme would be giving these allowances in cash. The debate around the distribution of NSFAS allowances has re-emerged after a recent episode of an SABC talk show exposed the abuse of the funds by students. A clip shows a student claiming that when they received the NSFAS allowance, “it’s a vibe” and shouting “ingenile” (“it is in”), the cash is for “amabodhela” (bottles of drinks). Bongeka Sibisi, a spokesperson for Adams Bookstore, said they were now looking for alternative ways of generating income. Sibisi said that since last year, the company had suffered sales difficulties as students opted to use the money for personal use.

“Everything is a click of a button now, so we are also looking to go online where people will be able to buy e-books,” said Sibisi.

Mohamed Kharwa, the convener of the Alliance for Academic Success, said they first raised their concerns in January last year, when NSFAS instituted its unilateral policy change.

He said the change meant there was no audited system for NSFAS to evaluate if and how the funds allocated for education were spent on essential textbooks.

Kharwa said it soon became clear that students weren’t buying their prescribed academic textbooks as book sales last year had dropped by more than R500million year on year.

“This translates to more than 1million fewer textbooks when compared with 2018. The biggest drops have been at campuses with the highest percentage of NSFAS-funded students, and especially at rural and historically disadvantaged institutions.

“Textbooks are vital tools in achieving academic success. We cannot allow this policy change to threaten the futures of our students, many of whom are now under immense social pressure from friends or to send money home to support their families,” he said.

Mandla Mthethwa, a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an NSFAS recipient, said receiving cash instead of vouchers gave students the freedom to decide what they wanted to do with the money.

“We have the internet now so we can download books, and we also have libraries. If my friends and I decide to buy a book online, we do so and then share the PDF,” said Mthethwa.

NSFAS did not respond to a request for comment. It previously said it believed students should be treated as adults, and had the ability to make informed decisions on how best to utilise the funds.

The Mercury