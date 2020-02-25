Early last year, NSFAS announced that students would not have to rely on vouchers for their food, rent and textbook allowances any more, as the scheme would be giving these allowances in cash.
The debate around the distribution of NSFAS allowances has re-emerged after a recent episode of an SABC talk show exposed the abuse of the funds by students.
A clip shows a student claiming that when they received the NSFAS allowance, “it’s a vibe” and shouting “ingenile” (“it is in”), the cash is for “amabodhela” (bottles of drinks).
Bongeka Sibisi, a spokesperson for Adams Bookstore, said they were now looking for alternative ways of generating income. Sibisi said that since last year, the company had suffered sales difficulties as students opted to use the money for personal use.