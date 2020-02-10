Students at UKZN vow to keep the fight going









A building and vehicle belonging to the University of KwaZulu-Natal were torched during protests over the clearance of historical student debt. Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s student leadership have vowed to defy a court order and continue with protest action until their demands are met. The university secured an interim interdict in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week. UKZN has been beset with violent unrest for the past two weeks on its Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses. UKZN said in a statement last night that university management had taken a decision to continue the suspension of the academic programme from Monday until further notice. “The suspension includes all UKZN campuses and colleges. Notice with respect to the re-commencement of the academic programme will be issued in due course, both via an official registrar communiqué and on the university website.”

It said registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students would continue.

Management and the Student Representative Council (SRC) are expected to meet tomorrow.

According to the interdict, the student leaders are restrained from planning, encouraging or participating in any unlawful gathering, demonstration or mass action on the university’s campuses or premises.

They are also barred from assaulting, intimidating, harming or harassing any person, and prohibited from damaging any of the university’s property.

The interdict further directs the student leaders to follow the university’s prescribed regulations and procedures in relation to grievances, demands, marches, gatherings or protests.

The matter is due back in court on March5 when student leaders will have to provide reasons why the court order should not be made final.

The unrest at UKZN came after the institution told students that they had to pay 15% of their historical debt before they would be cleared for this year’s registration.

Student leaders argued that poor students could not afford to pay 15%, which often ran into thousands of rand.

SRC president Sifiso Simelane said yesterday that it appeared to them that the university’s management was not willing to engage with them.

“This is a sign to us as financially suffering students that we are on our own and the university is not looking to accommodate us.

“The interdict is a clear indication of management’s arrogance. Our issues are still the same, we want our students to be cleared and to be allowed to register.

“The university must stop contradicting what the minister said,” said Simelane.

Last week, Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande said National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students could register without making debt payments if they signed an acknowledgement of debt form and met academic requirements.

Last week, UKZN suspended its academic programme after buildings were burned on the Howard College and Pietermaritzburg campuses.

According to student leaders, about 16000 students who qualified for NSFAS were blocked from registering.

One of the students at UKZN’s Edgewood College campus, Andile Kunene, said students were stressed.

“The closing date for registration is Friday and a lot of students have not registered. Students are stressed because they can’t register.

“Students don’t have money, that’s why they sought NSFAS funding; how can the university expect them to pay this money?

“This will affect us also in the long run because the teaching and learning delay means that we will be overloaded with work.

“This is just pure abuse and oppression by the university towards underprivileged students like myself. The university must allow students to register because there won’t be peace in this institution until students are cleared,” said Kunene.

He added that, students had planned a protest at Edgewood to demand that they be allowed to register.

Another student said that if they were not financially cleared to register before Friday, they faced the possibility of not being able to study this semester and would have to find money to go home.

“The most important factor here is the about 16000 students who are facing financial exclusion even though they are funded by NSFAS.”

The Mercury