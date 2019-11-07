The students allegedly assaulted the suspect with a sjambok, pelted him with bricks and poured boiling water on him.
The man was declared dead at the off-campus residence, where the incident occurred, on Monday morning. His accomplice managed to evade the students, who were baying for his blood.
Students said the incident should send a stern warning to those who saw them as soft targets, saying they were frustrated with the number of robberies occurring at their residences, on their way to and from university and between lectures.
The incident took place at a private student residence in Scottsville that houses more than 100 students. It was unclear yesterday which tertiary institution the students belonged to.