Students kill suspected robber on Pmb campus









File photo: Kat wilcox/Pexels. Durban - More than 100 enraged students, fed up with escalating robberies, took matters into their own hands and killed a suspected robber in Pietermaritzburg this week. The students allegedly assaulted the suspect with a sjambok, pelted him with bricks and poured boiling water on him. The man was declared dead at the off-campus residence, where the incident occurred, on Monday morning. His accomplice managed to evade the students, who were baying for his blood. Students said the incident should send a stern warning to those who saw them as soft targets, saying they were frustrated with the number of robberies occurring at their residences, on their way to and from university and between lectures. The incident took place at a private student residence in Scottsville that houses more than 100 students. It was unclear yesterday which tertiary institution the students belonged to.

Alexandra Road police station spokesperson, Captain Kholeka Mhlongo, said the two men attempted to rob the residence manager at gunpoint before students intervened.

The men allegedly entered the office of the manager pretending to look for accommodation for their children.

“They held up a woman at gunpoint, tied her hands with cable ties and gagged her.

“They then demanded the housing manager show them where the money was kept. One tried to strangle her while the other held the gun to her head,” Mhlongo said.

When other employees ran out for help, nearby students responded by knocking on the office door, calling out for the manager.

“We believe that when the men realised they were cornered, they tried to escape, without the money, but were met with a group of angry students who attacked them,” she said.

The armed man was attacked by students while his accomplice ran away. The police were still searching for him.

Mhlongo said that when the police arrived, the man’s body was covered in stab wounds and he had serious head injuries.

“The man was found in possession of a gas gun. Police are investigating a case of murder and business robbery. No arrests have been made yet,” Mhlongo said.

The Mercury