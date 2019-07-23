THE SAPS use rubber bullets and teargas to disperse students who disrupted lectures at the Durban University of Technology yesterday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Durban University of Technology’s Student Representative Council (SRC) acting president was arrested during a protest at Ritson campus yesterday morning. The police had to use teargas to disperse an unruly crowd of students who had disrupted lectures.

The SRC, led by the EFF Student Command, submitted a memorandum of issues affecting the students.

One of the issues in the memorandum was that there should be no students going to classes on empty stomachs and students should be given the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

“All students that appealed via NSFAS must be unblocked and the department must release the supplementary results, as it results in students being delayed from academic and residence registration. All semester postgraduate students must be unblocked for registration,” reads the memorandum.

The protesting students were joined by members of the ANC-aligned youth movement.

ANCYL secretary at DUT, Bonginkosi Ndebele, said the different youth wings were united in the fight for the rights of students.

DUT’s senior director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, said the institution’s management team was disappointed by the actions of the protesters, who had disrupted classes and intimidated non-protesting students and staff.

“Whilst DUT respects the right to protest, the university urges the protesters to also respect the rights of non-protesting students and members of staff.”

He said the university, through its Student Services Division, had been continuously engaging with the SRC on a number of issues that had been raised.

“During a meeting between the SRC and the Dean of Students last Thursday, consensus was reached on a number of issues. This meeting also created a platform for constructive engagement between management and the SRC,” he said

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police had responded to the protest at DUT.

“It is alleged that a group of 150 students were disrupting lectures,” said Gwala.

She said police dispersed the crowd and one student was arrested.

“There is a suspect believed to be in his twenties that was arrested for contravention of a court order. He will appear in court soon,” she said.

The Mercury