Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE troubled University of Kwa­Zulu-Natal Westville campus was plunged into further chaos yesterday when a group of about 500 protesting students set alight a lecture hall. This comes in the wake of two weeks of protest action at Westville and Howard College campuses over academic exclusions and National Students Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allocations.

The students have accused management of turning a blind eye to their grievances. UKZN student representative council secretary general Siyabonga Khumalo said management had failed to avail themselves to listen to students, resulting in the ongoing protests.

“The management must not have an arrogant attitude towards students, they must avail themselves,” said Khumalo. He appealed to management to hear their grievances to avoid further violence.

“The management is quiet when there are problems with the students, but where staff are affected, the management are up in arms.”

He said student leaders would meet students today to discuss a way forward.

The executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Ashton Bodrick, said management had opened a case of public violence and was reviewing video footage of the protest action.

“This will help the SAPS and University Risk Management Services (RMS) apprehend those found to be implicated in criminal behaviour,” said Bodrick.

Bodrick added that management was engaging with student leadership to address their grievances.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at 9am about 500 students gathered at the UKZN Westville campus where they threw stones at police officers and disrupted classes.

“They set alight a lecture hall. A case of public violence is being investigated,” said Gwala.

