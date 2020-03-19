Students turn to court to resist evacuating residences

Durban - Wits University students have gone to court to stop the institution from evacuating residences within the next 72 hours until they have been tested for Covid-19 and given a clean bill of health. The urgent application was argued in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday. They also want the university to extend the 72-hour time frame for students to leave the residences until a “mechanism is in place to limit the spread of the virus”. In his founding affidavit, student Lerato Moela said a medical student had tested positive for Covid-19 and the 350 students he had come into contact with were being monitored. “The university seems to be adopting a reckless approach of just letting the students loose into broader society without satisfying itself of their status.”

He said there was a “high possibility of rapid spread of the virus” if the students left the institution without taking any precautionary measures.

Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) deputy president Rebecca Mohaule said the SRC was not involved in the application.

She said two law students had decided to go to court to seek an interdict on behalf of all the students.

Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib said the institution was opposing the application.

Habib said that after one case was confirmed, experts advised that the university must be shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Students must understand that this is not Habib or the management’s decision, people’s lives are in danger. The university can’t be reckless and irresponsible with regards to this pandemic.

“We totally oppose the application by two students to interdict the evacuation of students from the university’s residences. I regard this as an irresponsible, reckless act which obstructs the fight against the virus.

“The university is just following the protocol for the safety of our students and staff,” said Habib.

Judgment is expected today.

Meanwhile, UKZN students are also opposed to leaving the institution’s residences as they said they did not have money to return to their homes and feared they could contract Covid-19 while travelling.

Melusi Dlamini, from Greytown, said he had exhausted all available means to try to get money for transport to return home.

“I live with my mother, who is a domestic worker. She has not been paid yet. The university should have at least said that we can leave at month end, just like DUT (Durban University of Technology) did,” said Dlamini.

UKZN’s SRC secretary-general, Mnqobi Msezane, said they had raised the issue of finances with the university’s management.

The Mercury