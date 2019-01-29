THE leadership of the University of Pretoria greet the audience during a ceremony to welcome new students at the weekend. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Be active citizens and speak out when you see something wrong. These were the words of new vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria (Tuks), Professor Tawana Kupe, during a ceremony to welcome first-year students at the weekend at Hillcrest Campus.

“This is a special occasion for me for two reasons. Not only do I get to welcome you to this magnificent institution, but it marks my first major address as the new vice-chancellor and principal,” he said.

He congratulated students for obtaining exceptional results that enabled them to be admitted.

Kupe said: “Many of you achieved high matric scores, and the top achievers could have gone to other leading universities.”

Among the top achievers attracted to the university was David Dodkins, the second-best matric pupil in Gauteng for 2018.

Jarrod Staples, who scored an average of 97% in the National Senior Certificate, and Yashoda Maharaj, who achieved 96.33 % in the Independent Examinations Board exams, are also at the university.

Kupe motivated students to focus on finishing their degrees on time.

“So, we have an initiative called [email protected]: the finish line is yours. This initiative is meant to ensure that students complete their degrees on time. We will support you to graduate in the minimum time,” he said.

He told the audience that the institution was a highly ranked research- intensive university.

“During your time as university, students you will meet new people, many of whom are quite different from you but are fellow human beings. It is a time when you will be challenged in many ways,” Kupe said.

In conclusion, he encouraged ­students to use their voices constructively.

“Speak out when you see something that is not right.

“In addition, we urge you to be responsible and active citizens,” he said.

- THE MERCURY