Students vow to burn down UKZN's Edgewood campus if they are not allowed to register









Registration has been suspended at UKZN's Edgewood campus Picture: Sakhiseni Nxumalo Durban - Students who went on rampage at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howards Campus on Monday morning, have vowed to burn down the school if they are not allowed to register.

Earlier on Monday morning, students along with police and campus security were engaged in running battles.

UKZN Edgewood College campus as a group of students, armed with rocks and sticks are at war with the campus securities. It is alleged that one student who was shot with a rubber bullets has been rushed to hospital. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/7x4SeJhhbb — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020





Armed with rocks and sticks, students challenged campus security. In a bid to disperse the crowd, police used rubber bullets.





It is alleged that a student was shot and has since been rushed to hospital.





A masked student who spoke to The Mercury said Department of Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, said 15% historical debt is no more and students can register.





"Blade Nzimande said this 15% historical debt is no more and we can register. When we get here, they demand it and telling us we can't register. What nonsense is that? We must as well burn the school," said one of the students wearing a mask. @TheMercurySA — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020

UKZN university has told all students to leave the premises. The protesting have been fought out and they are now blocked the road, singing and chatting. According to the students, they came to register knowing that 15% historical debt is no more @TheMercurySA #UKZNPROTEST — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020

The @SAPoliceService have increased their visibility outside the campus as a group of armed students are busy regrouping in hiding. @TheMercurySA — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020





According to the Daily News, students set alight the HIV support centre at Howard College Campus on Monday. There were also reports of unrest at UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus.



