Registration has been suspended at UKZN's Edgewood campus Picture: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Durban - Students who went on rampage at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howards Campus on Monday morning, have vowed to burn down the school if they are not allowed to register. 

Earlier on Monday morning, students along with police and campus security were engaged in running battles. 


Armed with rocks and sticks, students challenged campus security. In a bid to disperse the crowd, police used rubber bullets. 

It is alleged that a student was shot and has since been rushed to hospital. 

A masked student who spoke to The Mercury said Department of Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, said 15% historical debt is no more and students can register. 


According to the Daily News, students set alight the HIV support centre at Howard College Campus on Monday. There were also reports of unrest at UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus.

