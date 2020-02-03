#UKZNProtest #NSFAS2020— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020
UKZN Edgewood College campus as a group of students, armed with rocks and sticks are at war with the campus securities. It is alleged that one student who was shot with a rubber bullets has been rushed to hospital. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/7x4SeJhhbb
Students vow to burn down UKZN's Edgewood campus if they are not allowed to register
#UKZNPROTEST— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020
"Blade Nzimande said this 15% historical debt is no more and we can register. When we get here, they demand it and telling us we can't register. What nonsense is that? We must as well burn the school," said one of the students wearing a mask. @TheMercurySA
UKZN university has told all students to leave the premises. The protesting have been fought out and they are now blocked the road, singing and chatting. According to the students, they came to register knowing that 15% historical debt is no more @TheMercurySA #UKZNPROTEST— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020
#UKZNPROTEST— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 3, 2020
The @SAPoliceService have increased their visibility outside the campus as a group of armed students are busy regrouping in hiding. @TheMercurySA