Durban - COUNCILLORS who attended a confidential meeting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall were left shell-shocked after an explosion in the corridor outside the council chamber yesterday. The Msunduzi councillors were in the middle of a meeting in which administrator Sbu Sithole was reportedly delivering his turnaround strategy for the embattled municipality.

According to some of the councillors, they were providing feedback on Sithole’s plan when “a loud bang” went off outside the chamber.

“It was pandemonium after that. I thought it was a gunshot and everyone was screaming and trying to gather their belongings. Just then, two men in plain-clothes walked in and went straight to the administrator. They spoke to him and rushed him and the acting city manager to safety,” said one of the councillors.

She said smoke from what they believed was a stun grenade poured into the chambers, causing councillors to panic.

“The worst feeling was that no one cared for our safety. There was no security - no police and no ambulances called. The councillors were left to their own devices, and even an hour later, there was still no assistance,” she said.

Sithole said he was unmoved, saying nothing would stop his plans to turn around the council.

“We have a job to do and I don’t think that we should allow ourselves to be distracted by the shenanigans that are happening outside that process. The people of Pietermaritzburg are by and large in support of this process, and they deserve better management.”

Sithole avoided airing his thoughts on the incident, only saying: “I would not want to speculate.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the SAPS Explosive Unit had been summoned to the scene, however “nothing was found and no case was opened”.

Councillors said they found the reaction to the incident “strange” as “the day went on as if nothing happened”.

One described the incident as “a most terrifying experience”.

A DA councillor, who asked not to be named, said she would not attend future meetings at the City Hall until their safety was guaranteed.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said he was about to speak when the “device” exploded.

“I saw the flames at the chamber’s main entrance door with my own eyes.

“The bodyguards rushed in to protect their principals and the rest of the councillors were left to fend for themselves.”

Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo said he was not present during the incident.

“I have asked the administration to investigate the incident and will have more details today,” he said.

“What I can say is that this is unacceptable, whoever caused the explosion needs to be investigated and asked what they intended.”

Co-operative Governance and Tranditional Affaris MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for an urgent investigation.

“This is an act of terrorism, pure and simple.

“We cannot allow unknown assailants to paralyse our local government institutions and intimidate our officials and the general public,” said Hlomuka.

The Mercury