The department said the process to appoint markers was near completion and letters of appointment were to be sent out soon.
The key criteria for markers include that the person must have experience as a Grade 12 teacher and must have consistently produced good results.
Concerned parents have urged the department to be transparent about the appointment of the markers and their skills, saying the markers’ ability could affect how pupils fared in the exams.
Some Grade 12 pupils are starting their examinations tomorrow with the first paper, Computer Applications Technology.