Only subject experts will oversee the marking of Grade 12 examination scripts to ensure pupils are not unfairly disadvantaged, the provincial Education Department has said. Durban - Only subject experts will oversee the marking of Grade 12 examination scripts to ensure pupils are not unfairly disadvantaged, the provincial Education Department has said. The department said the process to appoint markers was near completion and letters of appointment were to be sent out soon. The key criteria for markers include that the person must have experience as a Grade 12 teacher and must have consistently produced good results. Concerned parents have urged the department to be transparent about the appointment of the markers and their skills, saying the markers’ ability could affect how pupils fared in the exams. Some Grade 12 pupils are starting their examinations tomorrow with the first paper, Computer Applications Technology.

The examinations are expected to start in earnest in the week of October 23, with language and mathematics, and will finish at the end of November. The marking will be completed in December.

The appointment of markers is a highly confidential process and The Mercury understands that markers sign confidentiality agreements.

“We want transparency. The markers’ ability could make or break a pupil’s career after high school,” said a parent, who did not want to be named.

“There are many colleges out there and a person goes there for one year and they come out a teacher. We want to know what measures (to guard against poor marking) are going to be put in place. We also want to know if the people who will be marking have written or can pass the paper they are marking.”

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department had left no room for error when it came to marking.

