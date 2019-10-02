Successful weekend for Amajuba police cluster









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Police operations yielded yet another success in the Amajuba cluster in northern KwaZulu-Natal with the arrest of six suspects over the weekend. A 51-year-old man was arrested in Newcastle on three charges of housebreaking and theft from between January and July last year. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, said the police had been conducting their operations in the Amajuba area when the suspect was arrested. Zwane said the suspect allegedly targeted premises in the Newcastle CBD, where he stole copper pipes, garden tools and other property. In another incident, a 65-year-old suspect was arrested in the Normandien policing precinct for driving under the influence of alcohol, and for attempted bribery after he offered police officers cash for his release.

Zwane said both suspects would appear in the Newcastle Magistrate’s court soon.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested after Ingogo policing precinct police executed a warrant.

This follows the failure of thee accused to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate’s court in February.

Zwane said the suspect was arrested in June for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless and negligent driving.

“He is accused of driving along the N11 freeway where he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, resulting in his passengers sustaining serious injuries,” said Zwane.

He added that the police had also seized mandrax tablets with a street value of R20 000.

“Suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, pointing a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspects will appear in court soon,” he said.

In Newlands East, Durban, two suspects, aged 31 and 42, were arrested for murder following an investigation by KwaMashu detectives into persons suspected of taking the law into their own hands.

Zwane said it was alleged that last month a 25-year-old victim was at Newlands East when he was approached by members of the community. He said the victim was suspected of theft at a home in the area.

“The victim fled but was chased by his accusers. He was caught and severely assaulted. His family came to his assistance and he was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"A case of murder was opened at the KwaMashu police station,” he said.

The arrested suspects were expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Mercury