Suicides triggered by loneliness and financial stress

Depression and the increase in financial stress has led to an increase in suicides, especially over the festive season. This is according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and clinical psychologists. They were responding to a study “Look after your mental health during the holidays” by Discovery which pointed to an increase in suicides over the festive period.

The study said there was an 11% increase in suicides in December and 9% increase in January in recent years. It said 33% of South Africans had experienced depression since Covid-19. “Changes in social activities and the possible influence of the festive season may increase the risk of suicide.

“Some people might be experiencing mental health problems for the first time. Others with existing mental health problems might have found that the recent stress elevated their condition.” Experts believe that this year’s tough economic conditions may increase the percentages found in the study. Dr Thabane Khumalo, counselling psychologist and senior lecturer in psychology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the festive season can be a sorrowful and lonely time for people.

“We have noticed an increase in depression during the festive season as people have lost their loved ones, and facing holidays alone without their loved ones is difficult.” Khumalo added that another cause for a rise in suicides is financial stress. “Prices of food have skyrocketed over the past few months and this has really taken its toll on the mental health of people.

Simple things like not being able to afford expensive biscuits or clothing this year leads to depression and knowing your current financial situation has worsened this festive season leads to depression. We also look at the financial stress of not being able to pay your bills.” Khumalo advised members of the public to check on their loved ones and make the festive season less about spending money and more about spending time together.

“You may have loved ones who can’t afford a present, so don't make it about that. Spend time with loved ones as this will help them cope with the stress of financial strain. Children must not make the festive season about using the internet and cellphone as this is what can possibly lead to more depression among the youth.” Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said: “For people, it’s been a very hard year and people are feeling burnt-out and depressed. They are dealing with a lot more financial stress and some may have lost their jobs. The festive season can be difficult for a lot of people. We get at least 3000 calls a day from people around the country dealing with all sorts of problems.”

She said the festive season can be a lonely time as some people don’t have families. “Even the elderly who are in old-age homes who don’t see their children call us during this period. Some have lost family and feel lonely.” Chambers said adolescents were the most vulnerable group for suicide. “It’s the teenage age groups where we note the most suicides take place, but it can affect any age group.

“The leading cause for suicide is untreated or undiagnosed depression. It can affect any group. However, we’ve noticed that the majority calls for help are from the 19-35 age group and most of the calls have been from females. “We are open the entire festive season. It's okay to not feel well during the festive season but help is a phone call away.” Megan Hosking, of Netcare mental health facilities, said contributing factors to suicidal thoughts include mental health disorders, loss, experience of trauma and psychosocial problems.