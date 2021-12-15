Surfer suffers heart attack and dies on Durban beach

DURBAN: A man suffered a heart attack and died while walking towards the water with his surfboard in hand at the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban on Tuesday. Metro police spokesperson senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said a known man, who was around 45 years, was out with a surfboard at the Bay of Plenty Beach when he suffered a heart attack.

Sewpersad said paramedics were in attendance but, unfortunately, the man was declared dead at the scene. “Our members handed over the remains to Durban Central SAPS members on scene,” he said. Lybon Makhubele, the regional manager of Maponya 911 ambulance service, said he and the Metro Police Search and Rescue team were present at the scene at around noon yesterday.

Makhubele said that when paramedics arrived, surfers were performing CPR on the man. He said paramedics continued with CPR but the man remained unresponsive and was declared dead on the scene. According to reports, the man was walking with a friend towards the water with his surfboard when he grabbed his chest and dropped to the sand, he said.

The Mercury’s sister publication The Post, reported last month that the Queensburgh High School principal, who was also a goalkeeper for the Isipingo Soccer Legends, died of a heart attack while playing soccer. Sunil Bodasing, 60, died on the school grounds while playing a friendly match against Newlands Football Club. Ganny Govender, the chairperson of the Isipingo Soccer Legends, said that an hour before Bodasing's death, he was trimming the lawn before the match.