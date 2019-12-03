Jacobs, who runs the Small Steps Surfing initiative, which he funds himself, wants to teach children the importance of ocean conservation through surfing.
The initiative started with teaching children at Sodwana Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal with the hope it could one day open up new avenues of employment for some of them as surfing instructors, scuba instructors or dive masters, boat skippers or turtle experts.
“This sparked the beginning of Small Steps Surfing where we use funds from our custom surf/adventure/coastal tours to fund our own community outreach programmes such as the one we have in Sodwana Bay,” Jacobs said.
“We run the programme most weekends so as not to interfere with the schooling of the children, and then we try to run daily in the holiday periods.