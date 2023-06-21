Survey raises concerns over non-compliance of safety measures by SMMEs in the road freight industry

Durban - An online survey conducted recently has highlighted a concerning lack of safety systems within the road freight sector of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), JC Auditors says. Managing director Oliver Naidoo says the survey was conducted with SMME road freight companies from across the country. The objective was to evaluate safety practices and measures in the industry.

“The key findings from the survey indicate a widespread absence of robust safety protocols that, in turn, jeopardise the well-being of both heavy vehicle drivers and public road users.” Naidoo said alarming trends were discovered in the survey. “The survey findings revealed a concerning lack of compliance with the relevant requirements of the National Road Traffic Act and other industry standards, with 64% of participating companies lacking proper compliance measures. Insufficient vehicle maintenance: A striking 68% of SMME road freight companies were found to have inadequate vehicle maintenance programmes.”

Naidoo said the survey's most alarming discovery was that 87% of companies did not actively monitor their compliance with the legal mass limits outlined in the Road Traffic Act. “An astonishing 72% of respondents reported insufficient driver training. This lack of training heightens the risk of accidents and undermines the overall safety culture on our roads. While formal driver training is crucial, it is just one element in fostering the necessary safe driving culture.” Naidoo said the findings provided an opportunity to enhance the safety culture within SMMEs and implement robust systems that fostered a safe operating environment.

“SMMEs need to develop a robust safety policy: create a clear and comprehensive safety policy that demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to safety and establishes firm expectations for all employees.” Naidoo said risk assessments should be conducted regularly. “These assessments should encompass a comprehensive analysis of various factors, including but not limited to routes, loading and unloading procedures, driver fatigue management and any other elements that could potentially impact safety.”

A robust driver selection process should be implemented, he said. “This process should involve conducting thorough background checks to assess the character and reliability of potential drivers. Additionally, verifying driver's licences and thoroughly reviewing driving records can help identify any past violations or accidents, enabling better decision-making in driver selection.” He said SMEs should ensure vehicle maintenance, provide personal protective equipment and encourage incident reporting and investigation.