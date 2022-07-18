Survivor describes R617 Howick crash in which 12 people died

Durban - In the space of four hours, two accidents in KwaZulu-Natal left 18 people dead this weekend. In one crash six people died on the N11 near Dundee. Another accident on the R617 in Mpophomeni, near Howick, claimed the lives of 12 people.

Among the dead in the R617 crash, which involved a minibus taxi, a police van, a private security vehicle and a bakkie, were a police officer and two security guards whose stationary vehicles were hit while they were attending to an accident that had taken place earlier. Njabulo Hlongwane, one of two occupants of the minibus taxi who survived, explained that they were headed back to their home in uMlazi after attending an event in Impendle when there was an incident. According to a department of transport statement, one of the passengers in the taxi allegedly jumped out of the moving taxi and died as a result of his injuries.

Hlongwane said the taxi stopped and while authorities were dealing with the accident scene, a secondary crash occurred. “Everyone got out of the taxi to go assess what had happened, and the police were called to the scene. While the police were taking down statements and redirecting traffic, a Toyota bakkie came.” The department of transport said the secondary crash involved a bakkie which allegedly “travelling at high speed” crashed into the taxi and two other stationary vehicles - a police van and a security company’s vehicle.

Captain Sibusiso Mchunu, the station commander of Mpophomeni SAPS, confirmed that the driver of the Toyota Hilux handed himself over to the police and was taken into custody. UMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. “To the police officer’s family, we know that he was doing his job serving the community, we commend him for his bravery and service.”

The deceased police officer was 37-year-old Sergeant Sizwe Madondo, who was stationed at Mpophomeni SAPS. Mandisa August with the picture of her brother Sergeant Sizwe Madondo who was killed in a crash on the R617 on Saturday night. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Sergeant Madondo’s sister, Mandisa August, said her brother was a dedicated officer who loved his job and was respected in the community. “The community knew they could knock at his door whenever they needed assistance,” she said. The acting MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Jomo Sibiya, visited the family of the security guards who died, as well as Madondo’s family.