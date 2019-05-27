One of the survivors of a bus crash that claimed the lives of eight people last week, has taken to social media to share what happened. Image: Cian Cordiglia Facebook.

DURBAN - One of the survivors of a bus crash that claimed the lives of eight people last week, has taken to social media to share what happened moments before the Intercape bus overturned in Welkom. After the accident, the bus driver, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Ntutho Samkelo Buthelezi, allegedly got off the bus and hanged himself.

In a lengthy post, Cian Cordiglia said she had dosed off and was woken up by the sound of screaming passengers. She said she clung on for dear life as the coach overturned.

It is alleged that the traffic lights at the intersection were out due to cable theft.

“We can assume our bus driver was unable to see the circle ahead due to blacked-out street lights,” she wrote. “I woke up right before the bus started to turn on its side. I grabbed on to the seat in front of me and hung on for dear life. My first reaction was to feel if I still had limbs,” she said.

Cordiglia said she was lucky to walk away with only a few scrapes.

“People were trapped beneath the bus and there was a woman with her head wedged under a seat. I froze in shock. If it was not for another passenger giving us directions of what to do, I would have stayed on that bus staring at the woman,” she said.

Cordiglia said she did not blame the driver.

“Accidents happen. I regret that he took his life,” she said.

