Suspect arrested after Howick farmer killed in alleged altercation with employee

Durban - A suspect has been arrested after a farmer was killed in an alleged altercation with an employee on Petrus Stroom Road in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday morning. Midlands EMS confirmed that it attended the scene while police confirmed they had arrested a suspect in connection with murder.

Roland Robertson, Midlands EMS spokesperson, said their Advanced Life Support paramedics were dispatched to the Petrus Stroom Road around 10am on Friday. “On arrival, it was found that one person had sustained life-threatening injuries. CPR was initiated along with advanced life support treatment.” Roberston added that despite all efforts, the patient was declared dead on the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.

“It is alleged that the farmer and employee had an altercation in the house, which led to a fight,” Robertson said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police in Howick had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old man at a farm on Petrus Stroom Road on Friday. “It is reported the two people had a physical altercation and upon the police’s arrival at the scene the deceased was found lying on his back with bruises on his forehead.”