Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Suspect arrested after Howick farmer killed in alleged altercation with employee

Emergency services vehicles are seen parked outside a home.

A farmer was killed in an alleged altercation with an employee on Petrus Stroom Road in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday morning. Picture: Midlands EMS Facebook page.

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - A suspect has been arrested after a farmer was killed in an alleged altercation with an employee on Petrus Stroom Road in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday morning.

Midlands EMS confirmed that it attended the scene while police confirmed they had arrested a suspect in connection with murder.

Roland Robertson, Midlands EMS spokesperson, said their Advanced Life Support paramedics were dispatched to the Petrus Stroom Road around 10am on Friday.

“On arrival, it was found that one person had sustained life-threatening injuries. CPR was initiated along with advanced life support treatment.”

Roberston added that despite all efforts, the patient was declared dead on the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.

More on this

“It is alleged that the farmer and employee had an altercation in the house, which led to a fight,” Robertson said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police in Howick had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old man at a farm on Petrus Stroom Road on Friday.

“It is reported the two people had a physical altercation and upon the police’s arrival at the scene the deceased was found lying on his back with bruises on his forehead.”

Netshiunda added that post-mortem results would provide confirmation of the actual cause of death.

“The suspect is expected to make an appearance in court soon.”

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

DurbanCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe