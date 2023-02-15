Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into cellphone tower in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

Durban - A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a cellphone tower in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands according to Magma Security & Investigation. Magma owner Shaheen Suleiman said on Friday, February 10, at about 3am members of the security company received reports of suspects breaking into a cellphone tower in the Baynesfield area in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Suleiman said an operational team consisting of Magma Security & Investigations and PMB Trio Task Team was swiftly put in place. He added that the team proceeded to the cellphone tower, where they managed to apprehend one of the suspects. “The suspect was then taken to Taylors Halt SAPS where he was detained,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident. “Taylors Halt police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect for a case of attempted burglary at business premises which took place on Friday, February 10 in Taylors Halt area,” she said. In a separate incident last June, Suleiman said Magma arrested 15 suspects for alleged possession of stolen copper in Swartkop Forest in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

He said the theft of the copper took place in January 2022 from a Transnet freight train. “Members were patrolling the Swartkop Forest in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands when they saw a bakkie parked in the forest. The members approached the vehicle and the occupants informed them that they were waiting for women who were collecting firewood. The members became suspicious of these occupants and decided to keep observation.” Suleiman added that they parked a distance away and entered the forest on foot where they came across 12 men loading copper blisters, with an estimated weight of about 600kg onto a trailer.