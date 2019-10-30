Suspect arrested for DUT student, Sandile Ndlovu's murder









Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndlovu. According to a source, the 29-year old man was arrested in Clermont and is due to make his first court appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday. The 18-year-old student was violently attacked while studying inside a lecture hall at the university last month. He was a first year industrial engineering student. Ndlovu was rushed to hospital in a serious condition and died a few days later. According to a friend, Ndlovu was stabbed and his skull cracked open. Nldovu's death sparked an outcry from students about their safety at the campus and classes were called off after students went on rampage. DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, said they welcomed the breakthrough into the investigations.

“We worked working closely with police on the case. We also decided to appoint a team of private investigators to assist with the murder investigation. The private investigators made a positive breakthrough a few days ago. After informing the SAPS, the suspect was arrested immediately,” Khan said.

He said he could not divulge full details of the arrest nor the full details of the suspect.

“We are pleased with the positive development in the investigation and we would like to extend our gratitude to the private investigators and to the police for successfully arresting the suspect. We hope that justice will be served for Sandile and his family,” he said.

The Mercury