Suspect arrested, hijacked vehicle recovered on the N2 highway near KwaDukuza

Durban - A suspect was arrested and a hijacked vehicle, taken from the Inanda area, was recovered on Saturday night on the N2 highway near KwaDukuza. Private security company, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Saturday afternoon their Special Operations Team was activated to assist Matrix Tracking to search for a hijacked Hyundai H100.

“The vehicle had been hijacked by an unknown number of armed suspects in the Inanda area. The vehicle was travelling on the N2 highway heading north, prompting an immediate response from team members.” Powell said a combined law enforcement effort saw the recovery of the hijacked vehicle. “Working in close co-ordination with various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, private security, the Matrix ground team, and the SAPS, our combined efforts resulted in the successful recovery of the hijacked vehicle on the N2 highway near KwaDukuza where one suspect was swiftly apprehended.”

Powell said the recovered vehicle and apprehended suspect had been handed over to the police for processing and further investigations. Police have been approached for comment. In a separate incident last Thursday, the Daily News reported that a vehicle hijacked by two suspects in Durban was recovered near a railway eight minutes later by Marshall Security.